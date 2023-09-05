For many, Labor Day is the perfect day to hit the Tenn-Tom Waterway

Friends and families spending Labor Day on the Waterway.

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Many people in Columbus chose to spend their day off working outdoors.

At Columbus Lake, friends and family gathered to spend the holiday together.

Many could be found enjoying food and fellowship around the area and lots of people brought out their boats.

Luke Walker and Luke Walker Jr. are visiting family in the area and they have chosen to spend their holiday boating and fishing on the lake.

“We are from south of here, and we are just going on a vacation with my uncle. Just having fun and going out to an island where everyone goes and parties,” Walker Jr. said.

“It is a sandbar and we went yesterday and put out some catfish lines so we are going to go check them, sit on the sandbar and swim, and just have a good time. Just enjoy the labor day and enjoy being on vacation,” Walker said. “Lucky we are not having to work today.”

Although it is not the last day of summer, many consider Labor Day to be just that.

