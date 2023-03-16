Forecasting rain showers tonight

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI)- Rain showers and possibly a few thunderstorms are expected across northern Mississippi tonight and through Friday. Cool air moves in behind the front, cooling off the temperatures for the weekend.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Around sunset, scattered showers are expected to begin for our western counties. The rest of northeastern Mississippi will have to wait until late evening and overnight for the heavier rain to move in and across. Temperatures tonight are going to be much more mild due to heavy cloud coverage moving in ahead of the rain.

ST. PATRICK’S DAY: Rain will start off the festivities for this Friday. Temperatures will begin warmer, in the 60s, but will quickly cool off by the afternoon into the 40s. If you are planning to go to your local pub after work, be prepared with a few layers. Temperatures will continue to drop throughout the rest of the day and overnight. The low temperatures will be back in the middle 30s.

WEEKEND: The weekend is going to stay cool. Temperatures are going to be more mild on Saturday, in the middle 50s, than on Sunday, in the upper 40s. The sky is going to stay partly cloudy to mostly clear these two days. Overnight temperatures are expected to fall below freezing again. Frost may be an issue Sunday and Monday mornings.