MONROE COUNTY (WCBI) – Official charges have beenfiled in connection with a Friday shooting in Monroe County .Sheriff Cecil Cantrell says 20 year old Ronald Tillman faces one count of aggravated assault for wounding his uncle during the shooting on Mack Circle.

Cantrell says Tillman and Soloman Coleman were arguing over a woman before the shooting happened.

Coleman is still recovering for the shot to the chest and leg