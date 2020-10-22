Former Aberdeen city clerk suing city and mayor

ABERDEEN, MISS. (WCBI) – The former city clerk for Aberdeen is suing the city and its mayor claiming she was unjustly fired.

Jackie Benson was Aberdeen’s city clerk for 16 years. She was fired in July by Mayor Maurice Howard, shortly after he was re-elected to a second term.

In her lawsuit, filed by Tupelo Attorney Jim Waide, Benson claims she was fired because she provided information to investigators with the Attorney General’s office that resulted in a five-count indictment against Mayor Howard.

The mayor is under indictment for embezzlement. Investigators allege the mayor was a no show for the out of town meetings where he was paid in advance.

The lawsuit also accuses Mayor Howard and newly elected aldermen of firing white employees in the city, replacing them with black employees.

Benson is seeking actual damages in the amount of 200 thousand dollars, punitive damages, court costs, attorney fees, and reinstatement to her position.