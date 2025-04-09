Former Aberdeen Mayor arrested for illegal item sale in Starkville

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – The former mayor of Aberdeen and business owner has been accused of selling illegal items in his store in Starkville.

Maurice Howard was charged with conspiracy to commit a crime.

Starkville police stated it is related to his business, The Gas Station, on Highway 12.

An SPD spokesperson said the sale of narcotics prompted the arrest warrant.

Howard was arrested for a similar crime and investigation in Aberdeen back in December 2023.

He has been in and out of trouble since pleading guilty to embezzlement during his time as mayor in 2021.

