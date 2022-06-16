Former Aberdeen Mayor Maurice Howard charged with embezzlement

MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Former Aberdeen Mayor Maurice Howard finds himself facing another embezzlement charge, even with a reported name change.

Richland Police tell WCBI Howard rented a vehicle from Enterprise and refused to return the vehicle.

Now, he’s charged with embezzlement under contract.

Investigators also say Howard used the name Maurice Jackson to rent the truck.

Howard is in the Monroe County jail based on the warrant from Richland police.

Once Howard makes an appearance before a judge in the Rankin County town his bond will be set at 50 thousand dollars.

Howard pleaded guilty to an embezzlement charge in February 2021 after an investigation by the state Auditor’s office.