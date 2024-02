Former Aberdeen mayor ordered to serve four years in prison

ABERDEEN, Miss. (WCBI) – Former Aberdeen Mayor Maurice Howard is back behind bars.

Howard was ordered to serve four years in prison.

The courts said he violated the terms of his suspended sentence from a guilty plea to embezzlement during his time as mayor.

Howard was arrested last year during a drug bust in Monroe County.

After serving four years with the Department of Corrections, he will be on probation for five years.

