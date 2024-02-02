Former Aberdeen schools worker wins jury trial against district

ABERDEEN, Miss. (WCBI) – A former maintenance worker with Aberdeen schools has won a jury trial against the district in federal court.

Tupelo attorney Jim Waide told WCBI News that Barry McMillan filed an EEOC complaint in 2021 for racial discrimination against the school district. Then, McMillan was fired after 14 years on the job.

The Oxford federal jury agreed with McMillan’s claim that the school district retaliated against him because of the EEOC complaint.

They awarded McMillan $3,000 in back pay and $20,000 in compensatory damages.

McMillan is also being asked that his job with the school district be reinstated.

