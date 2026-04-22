Former Alabama School Resource Officer faces child exploitation charges

MARION COUNTY, Ala. (WCBI) – A former School Resource Officer will face trial for sex crimes involving children.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, 31-year-old Mardrea Dashawn Massey, of Sulligent, was indicted by a Marion County Grand Jury on charges of a School Employee Engaging in a Sex Act with a Student Under the Age of 19 and School Employee Distributing or Soliciting Obscene Material to or from a Student.

Special agents with ALEA began the investigation last May when Massey was temporarily serving as a School Resource Officer with Hamilton PD.

The findings were turned over to the Marion County District Attorney’s Office, and the case was presented to the Grand Jury earlier this month.

Massey was booked into the Marion County Jail.

No additional details are available at this time.

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