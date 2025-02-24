Former Alcorn county clerk pleads guilty to fraudulent statements

FARMINGTON, Miss. (WCBI) – A former city clerk in an Alcorn County town pleads guilty in a State Auditor’s investigation.

Debora Jackson was sentenced to five years probation, ordered to pay more than $36,000 in restitution, and must pay $1,200 in fines.

She pleaded guilty to one count of fraudulent statements to the government.

Investigators accused of Jackson of turning in fraudulent time cards, used leave time she did not have, and bogus overtime.

