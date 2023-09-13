Former Alcorn County schools superintendent pleads guilty

ALCORN COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A former Alcorn County Schools superintendent pleaded guilty to falsifying records.

Bill Brand was indicted and arrested for false representations to defraud the government in August 2021.

State Auditor Shad White said Brand changed student attendance records for October and November of 2020. He used a school district employee’s Student Management Account without their knowledge.

Those school records were then sent to the Mississippi Department of Education in an attempt to increase the funding provided by the state to the school district.

Brand was sentenced to five years of unsupervised probation and ordered to pay a $1,000 fine.

