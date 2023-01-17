Former Amory High School teacher stands trial for child sex crimes

AMORY, Miss. (WCBI) – A former Amory High School teacher will stand trial in Federal Court for Sexual Exploitation of Children.

Federal court records show Toshemie Wilson of Okolona rejected a plea agreement last week and fired his defense attorneys.

The details of the plea were not listed.

Wilson was arrested in May 2021 and indicted in July 2022 for 10 counts of sexual exploitation of children, all of which took place when he was teaching at Amory High School.

He is accused of photographing or making videos of nine minors between 2006 and 2016 and giving them cash or drugs to perform sex acts alone or with a blow-up doll.

U.S. District Judge Debra Brown gave Wilson 30 days to hire a new lawyer or request a public defender.

Wilson faces at least 150 years in prison if convicted on all 10 counts.

A trial had been scheduled for Feb. 6.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter