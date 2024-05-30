Former Amory High teacher sentenced to 192 years in prison

AMORY, Miss. (WCBI) – A former Amory High School teacher will likely spend the rest of his life in federal prison.

In December, Toshemie Wilson was convicted on eight counts of sexual exploitation of a child.

Between 2005 and 2014, while Wilson worked for the Amory School District, he used his position as a teacher and adviser to the group Technology Students of America to groom students to produce explicit videos and pictures in exchange for money and drugs.

Today, a federal judge in Greenville ordered him to serve 192 years in prison and pay more than $120,000 in restitution to the victims.

At least 11 students reported abuse to investigators from the FBI and the Mississippi Attorney General’s office.

Eight of those students testified during his trial.

