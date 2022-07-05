Former Amory teacher facing federal child pornography charges

AMORY, Miss. (WCBI) – A former Amory teacher is now facing federal child pornography charges.

Toshemie Wilson is now charged with the production of child pornography and possession of child pornography.

An arrest warrant filed by the FBI in federal court alleges Wilson paid and gave drugs to former students if they performed sexual acts he called experiments.

Investigators are accusing Wilson of keeping video tapes of young males from Amory High in sexual positions or performing acts.

The alleged incidents happened between 2010 and 2014, reportedly on and off campus and even at a conference for students.

Wilson was an instructor with the Technical Students Association.

His bond was set at $10,000 today.

Wilson was previously charged with the exploitation of a child by the state Attorney General’s office in May 2021.