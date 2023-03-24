Former Baptist paramedic convicted of tampering with opiods

OXFORD, Miss. (WCBI) – A former paramedic in Oxford is convicted of tampering with opioids while on the job.

35-year-old Richard Bowen was sentenced in federal court to three years probation and ordered to pay more than $30,000 in restitution.

The former Baptist Ambulance employee tampered with vials of morphine and fentanyl in October 2021 and other times while he was working his shift as a paramedic.

Federal prosecutors said he injected himself from the vials and disguised it by refilling the vials with saline solution.

