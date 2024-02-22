Former Booneville coach, Kenny Geno, receives 10 years in prison

BOONEVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A former high school and college basketball star and Booneville High School assistant basketball coach will spend the next 10 years in federal prison.

In September 2023, Kenny Paul Geno was indicted on federal charges of sexual exploitation of a child and online enticement of a minor.

Geno was indicted on a third charge that October.

He entered a guilty plea to one count of sexual exploitation of a minor in November.

According to court documents, he used a minor to make and produce child sexual abuse materials and enticed minor students to self-produce “nudes” to send to him.

A federal judge sentenced him to 10 years in prison, along with five years of post-release supervision.

He will also have to register as a sex offender.

