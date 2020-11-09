Former Caledonia Water Department employee indicted for embezzlement

CALEDONIA, MISS. (WCBI) – A former Caledonia Water Department employee is accused of using town equipment and money to help his bank account.
Barrett Baggett was recently indicted by a Lowndes County Grand Jury for embezzlement.
State Auditor Shad White’s office says Baggett was issued a demand letter for more than 31 hundred dollars when he was arrested today.
Baggett is accused of charging contractors and construction companies for work he ordered on-the-clock town employees to perform.
The investigation started after a contractor reported receiving a strange invoice from Baggett.
Investigators also found a construction site where they believe Baggett was preparing to continue his alleged scheme.
If convicted, Baggett faces up to 20 years in prison and $5,000 in fines.
A mugshot was not available as of Monday, November 9th.