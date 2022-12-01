Former Calhoun City Police Chief accused of submitting fraudulent payroll

CALHOUN CITY, Miss. (WCBI) – Former Calhoun City Police Chief LaTana Williams is facing another legal challenge.

She has been indicted on one count of false representations to defraud the government.

Prosecutors and State Auditor Shad White’s office accused Williams of submitting false payroll information between October 2019 and February 2020.

Williams was originally indicted for embezzlement in March 2021.

However, earlier this year the state Attorney General’s office dropped the embezzlement charge. Attorneys there argue this case is a civil matter and should not be tried criminally.

She was a salaried employee and had requested to work part-time at Walmart.

White said Williams submitted timesheets claiming to be on the clock as police chief while working a second job in Pontotoc County.

Investigators believed Williams was paid more than $6,700 for hours she did not work as police chief.

The district attorney’s office is prosecuting the new indictment.

