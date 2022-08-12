Former Chief of Mississippi Highway Patrol has died

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) – A former Department of Public Safety Commissioner and Chief of the Mississippi Highway Patrol has died.

The MHP announced the death of David Huggins this afternoon.

Huggins served as Chief of the Highway Patrol under Governor Ray Mabus from 1988 until 1992.

In 2000, he was named Commissioner of the Department of Public Safety, and served in that office until 2004.

He later served as Sergeant at Arms for the Mississippi Senate, and in 2008 became the Chief Investigator for the State Auditor’s Office.

Huggins was a Biggersville native and began his law enforcement career with the Alcorn County Sheriff’s Department in the early 1960s, before becoming a State Trooper in 1969.

David Huggins was 74 years old.