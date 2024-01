Former CMSD Superintendent Dr. Cherie Labat passes away

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A former Columbus School District Superintendent has passed away.

According to multiple sources, Dr. Cherie Labat died on January 9. WCBI had not confirmed the cause of death.

Labat served as superintendent of the Columbus Municipal School District from June 2018 until August 2022. She resigned from the position.

Labat was most recently working in a charter school program in Arkansas.

