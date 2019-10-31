Former College Athletes In Favor Of New NCAA Ruling To Pay Athletes

GOLDEN TRIANGLE, Miss. (WCBI)- Should college athletes be paid?

It’s a question that’s caused a lot of controversy over the past several decades.

However, earlier this week, the NCAA unanimously agreed to allow athletes to benefit from the use of their name, likeness, and image.

Former Mississippi State and NFL defensive back Johnthan Banks said the ruling is long overdue, and believes it’s something that’s much needed for college athletics.

“When I was at Mississippi State I was one of the hottest names there,” said Banks. “I was an All-American, I won the Jim Thorpe Award. If I could have been compensated on that, I would have been able to provide for my wife and kids. I had a son back then, but I couldn’t work because we were training or in film study all the time.”

It’s a reality that Banks and thousands of others players have had to deal with until now.

The NCAA plans to have the new rules in place by January 2021.

“These guys need this extra money because the school don’t really take care of you like everybody think they do,” Banks expressed.

“It’s bigger than just being on scholarship in my opinion, said Chris Jones, Starkville High School Football Coach. “Some kids need money besides just to get their school paid for. Some kids are struggling at home who still have to help take care of mom, dad, and your brother, and your sister, and you can’t go get a job at McDonald’s because I’m going to miss my meetings, I’m going to miss my practices, I’m going to miss my workout, so I’m going to end up getting cut. It’s kind of one of those deals where the kid is in a bad spot.”

Coach Jones is now on the sidelines with a playbook in his hands trying to lead his team to a victory, but in college, he was on the field.

He played football at Jackson State University, and said he’s excited about the fact that his players may have the potential to share in the money they help bring in to their schools.

“I want it to be one of those deals where it’s kind of like equal opportunity for men, women, for everybody,” said Jones. “It’s money out there, pay these kids if you can. I think it’s going to help everybody”

“Just getting to this step is pretty big,” said Banks. “I’m not too much worried about the next hurdle, I’m just happy these guys can make something.”

This ruling comes after California recently passed a law allowing students to hire agents and receive money for endorsements and for their image.

Under the new NCAA ruling, schools would not be permitted to directly pay the athletes for playing for their athletic teams.