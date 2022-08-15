Former Columbus Waffle House employee indicted on a murder charge
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A former Columbus Waffle House employee is indicted on a murder charge.
Hezekiah Manigo was indicted for second degree murder by a Lowndes County grand jury.
Investigators believe Manigo and 28-year-old Davartex Fisher got into an argument about an order.
Fisher was a customer there at the restaurant.
Manigo is accused of coming out from behind the counter and stabbing Fisher in March 2021.
He died a short time later at the hospital.
No trial date has been set.