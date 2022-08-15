Former Columbus Waffle House employee indicted on a murder charge

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A former Columbus Waffle House employee is indicted on a murder charge.

Hezekiah Manigo was indicted for second degree murder by a Lowndes County grand jury.

Investigators believe Manigo and 28-year-old Davartex Fisher got into an argument about an order.

Fisher was a customer there at the restaurant.

Manigo is accused of coming out from behind the counter and stabbing Fisher in March 2021.

He died a short time later at the hospital.

No trial date has been set.