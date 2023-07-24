Former Community Counseling employee sentenced to 25 years in prison

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A former Community Counseling employee will spend the next 25 years in prison for abusing his position to victimize a child.

33-year-old Demarkis Mosley pled guilty to the sexual battery of a 12-year-old child.

The incidents date back to July and August 2018, when Mosley was employed with Community Counseling.

District Attorney Scott Colom said Mosley used his position of trust to “subject the victim to a deeply traumatic and exploitative ordeal.”

The victim has been cooperating with prosecutors, as they built the case.

Mosley chose to plead guilty instead of facing trial.

Judge Jim Kitchens sentenced him to 30 years in prison with five suspended.

Due to the nature of the crimes, Mosley will not be eligible for parole or early release

