Former couple pleads guilty to swindling unemployment benefits

LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A former couple pleads guilty in trying to swindle unemployment benefits from the state.

Brandon Williams and Miranda Truelove both pleaded guilty to one count each of conspiracy to defraud the government.

State Auditor Shad White said Williams called Truelove several times asking for help to apply for unemployment benefits while he was in jail.

The two were married at the time.

Williams got a Way2Go debit card and Truelove used it several times.

They were sentenced to five years house arrest, probation and ordered to pay more than 7,300 in restitution.

