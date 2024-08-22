Former CPD officer indicted for embezzlement

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A former Columbus police officer was indicted for embezzlement.

The indictment for 52-year-old Aaron Andrew was recently handed down from a Lowndes County grand jury.

The Attorney General’s office is prosecuting the case.

Andrew was fired in April 2023.

He’s accused of using a mobile app to clock in and out for work while outside of the city limits.

At the time, records indicated he clocked in from various locations, including Decatur, Nettleton, Tupelo, and Olive Branch totaling nearly 51 hours outside the Columbus City Limits.

During a Civil Service Commission hearing, Andrew admitted the allegations were true but argued he was not the only officer who had been skimming the clock.

The commission upheld his firing.

A court date has not been set.

