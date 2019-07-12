Former deputy charged with threatening sheriff

LEE COUNTY (AG RELEASE) — A former Lee County deputy sheriff is facing charges that he threatened to harm Lee County Sheriff Jim Johnson, announced Attorney General Jim Hood.

Mike Mayhew, 45, of Plantersville, turned himself in Wednesday to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office following his indictment by a Lee County grand jury. The indictment accuses Mayhew of telling a witness to tell Sheriff Jim Johnson “he has an ass-whipping coming”. Mayhew allegedly made the statement in retaliation for the lawful action taken by Sheriff Johnson. The lawful action taken by the sheriff was reporting the deputy to our office last year for submitting false timesheets for work that he had not done. Mayhew was indicted on those charges last year.

Mayhew was booked into the Lee County Jail and released on a circuit court bond. If convicted, Mayhew faces up to three years in prison. A charge is merely an accusation, and a defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

This case was investigated by Roger Cribb and will be prosecuted by Assistant Attorney General Stan Alexander of the Attorney General’s Public Integrity Division. The AG’s office received this case upon request of the Lee County Sheriff’s Department.