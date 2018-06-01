Former Diamond Dawg Returning to Starkville to Lead Yellow Jackets

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) — A familiar face is returning to Starkville.

Mississippi State graduate and former Bulldog Baseball player Luke Adkins was named the new head baseball coach of the Starkville High School Yellow Jackets. He replaces Travis Garner, who left SHS to take the head coaching job at Caledonia.

- Advertisement -

Adkins spent the last two years as an assistant coach with the baseball and football teams at Houston High School.

Adkins began his baseball career playing at Southern Miss before finishing his collegiate journey on the diamond with Mississippi State.