Former Doc’s Toyota employee charged with embezzlement
LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – An Ackerman woman could soon be facing charges in two counties for an embezzlement scheme.
50-year-old Latisha Smith was charged with embezzlement.
Our state-wide news partner WTOK reports Smith is a former employee at Doc’s Toyota in Philadelphia.
Police there are accusing her of swindling $71,000.
Before moving to Neshoba County, Doc’s was formerly located in Louisville.
Louisville police told WCBI it is also investigating the case against Smith, where they believe a substantially larger amount of money may be involved.
Doc’s was located in Louisville for three years.
WTOK reports Smith was fired on January 5.
Smith was released on a $25,000 bond.
