Former Doc’s Toyota employee charged with embezzlement

LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – An Ackerman woman could soon be facing charges in two counties for an embezzlement scheme.

50-year-old Latisha Smith was charged with embezzlement.

Our state-wide news partner WTOK reports Smith is a former employee at Doc’s Toyota in Philadelphia.

Police there are accusing her of swindling $71,000.

Before moving to Neshoba County, Doc’s was formerly located in Louisville.

Louisville police told WCBI it is also investigating the case against Smith, where they believe a substantially larger amount of money may be involved.

Doc’s was located in Louisville for three years.

WTOK reports Smith was fired on January 5.

Smith was released on a $25,000 bond.

