Former Dollar General clerk indicted for armed robbery

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Another man is indicted after several armed robberies in Lowndes County this past spring.

20-year-old Dorium Davis was indicted for armed robbery.

Investigators say Davis was a clerk at the first Dollar General hold-up that happened this past March on Highway 182.

Davis was hit in the head with a gun during the incident.

Sheriff Eddie Hawkins told WCBI that Davis and another employee and suspect, Ty Ranch, came up with the plan to rob the store.

Ranch is the one that allegedly walked into the store with the gun.

Ranch has also been indicted.

No trial date has been set.