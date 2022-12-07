Former Grenada Co. Deputy Chancery Clerk pleads guilty to grand larceny

GRENADA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A former Grenada County Deputy Chancery Clerk pleaded guilty to stealing money from the county.

Vicky Blaylock pleaded guilty to grand larceny.

State Auditor Shad White said Blaylock took more than $34,000 from the Grenada County land redemption account.

As part of her scheme, Blaylock removed cash payments and altered computer records to hide her theft.

White said this is an example of one person having too much control over the spending of a government office.

Blaylock has repaid more than $26,000 as restitution.

Blaylock’s employment for Grenada County is covered by a surety bond, which is designed to protect taxpayers when public money is misspent. She will remain liable for the outstanding demand amount.

