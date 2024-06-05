Former Hamilton High basketball coach sues school district

MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A former Hamilton High basketball coach is crying foul, saying she was discriminated against.

Sue Verner is suing the Monroe County School District in federal court.

In her lawsuit, she claims the district never allowed her to have an assistant coach but white coaches did have an assistant.

Verner also accuses the school district of violating the Americans with Disabilities Act.

In December 2015, Verner says she was attacked by the parent of a player and that left her with vision problems.

She was also injured in 2020 by a student-athlete and required knee surgery.

Court documents say Verner’s teams have suffered because she did not have an assistant to help with her duties while having disabilities, which also require her to live near the school.

The lawsuit says Verner was hired in 2010 and was told in March her contract would not be renewed.

She’s asking for a jury to decide damages, her job back or front pay, and attorney’s fees.

