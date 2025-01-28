Former High School coach pleads guilty to touching a student

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A former Starkville High School coach has pled guilty to touching a student.

Randy Carlisle entered the guilty plea in Oktibbeha County Circuit Court today, January 27.

District Attorney Scott Colom said Carlisle rubbed the 17-year-old student’s butt while hugging her after graduation in May 2022.

The student also provided investigators with text messages that had inappropriate comments and desires.

Carlisle was given five years probation and he must register as a sex offender, along with paying a $2,500 fine.

Colom said this agreement was reached at the request of the victim and her parents.

