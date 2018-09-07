Former Houston teacher sentenced for sex crime

RIPLEY (WCBI) – A former Houston High teacher will serve probation and pay some investigation costs in connection with a 2017 sexual battery indictment. That charge alleged improper contact between Lori Kilgore and a student. The Mississippi Attorney General’s office says Kilgore entered what is known as an Alford plea which stops short of admitting guilt but declares a conviction was likely.

Following that plea, she was sentenced to a 10 year suspended sentence , 5 years probation and ordered to register as a sex offender. She will alo pay $1,000 to the Children’s Trust Fund and $500 for the cost of the investigation.

Kilgore left the district after her indictment. She voluntarily surrendered her license to teach which cannot be reversed.