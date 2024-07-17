Former ICC employee accused of selling school property on eBay

FULTON, Miss. (WCBI) – A former Itawamba Community College employee was accused of selling the school’s equipment on eBay.

Timothy Lucius was charged with embezzlement.

State Auditor Shad White said Lucius was the ICC Telecommunications and Information Services Technician.

Investigators accused Lucious of selling several pieces of electronic equipment on his personal eBay store and pocketing the money.

He was served a demand letter totaling over $3,400 when he was arrested.

If convicted, Lucius faces up to 20 years in prison and over $5,000 in fines.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X