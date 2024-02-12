Former ICC honor society advisor faces embezzlement charge

ITAWAMBA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The former advisor to an academic honor society at Itawamba Community College was accused of taking money.

Robin Lowe was charged with embezzlement.

State Auditor Shad White said White allegedly took public funds meant to benefit the Phi Theta Kappa chapter and used it for herself.

Lowe was the advisor for the group from 2008 until May 2023.

She was served a demand by special agents for more than $36,000.

If convicted, Lowe faces up to 20 years in prison and $5,000 in fines.

