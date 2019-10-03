Former jailer claims sexual identity led to firing

CHICKASAW COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A former jailer at the Chickasaw County Regional correction center is suing the county for sexual discrimination.

Elise Hebert is a transgender female and claimed that led to her firing.

Hebert said a background check revealed she was born male but now identifies as a woman.

She said she asked jail administrators to keep her sexual identity private, but instead it became obvious people were being told she was transgender.

Hebert said she was then treated differently by coworkers and even inmates at the jail. She claimed she was unfairly disciplined at least twice before being fired.

Hebert is seeking back pay, reinstatement to the job and any promotion she would have earned had she remained employed.