LAMAR COUNTY, Ala. (WCBI) – A former Lamar County, Alabama sheriff has passed away.

Richard Varnon was the sheriff for 16 years, beginning in the 1970’s.

He also served as Millport’s police chief for more than 15 years.

Varnon was a lifetime Mason and Shriner and a super-numeral sheriff.

He leaves behind a wife, three daughters and numerous grandchildren.

Visitation is Monday evening in Millport.

Funeral services will be Tuesday at Dowdle Funeral Home beginning at 2 p.m.