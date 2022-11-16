Former LCDC employee accused of having sex with inmate

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A former Lowndes County Detention Center employee was accused of having sex with an inmate.

42-year-old Margaret Hughes was charged with sexual activity with an incarcerated individual.

She was recently indicted by a Lowndes County Grand Jury.

Prosecutors allege the correctional officer had sex with an inmate on February 14 of this year.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation investigated the case.

Lowndes County Sheriff Eddie Hawkins said as soon as his administration became aware of the allegations, an investigation started. Hughes was terminated shortly afterward. She had already put in her two-week notice at that time.

No court date has been set.

