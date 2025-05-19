Former Lewisburg teacher faces charges for kissing a student

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A former special education teacher at Lewisburg High School is facing charges of fondling by a person of trust in a case involving a student, according to DeSoto County court documents.

Natalia Wright was arrested on Tuesday, May 13, but she has bonded out on a $200,000 bond, according to DeSoto County jail records.

She has a court date set for June 6.

Authorities said Wright is accused of physically touching and communicating with and providing the child a ride to school in her vehicle on several different occasions.

Her husband allegedly caught her on a recording admitting to kissing the student two or three times while tutoring him at his home.

Other witnesses told authorities they saw Wright kissing and “making out” with the student at several locations, including the parking lots of a Taco Bell and a church.

Authorities said Wright was allowed to resign from the school on April 3.

