Former Lowndes Co. School bus driver pleads guilty to Felony Child Abuse

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A former Lowndes County School bus driver will spend a year in jail on a child abuse charge.

71-year-old William Charles McBride pleaded guilty today to one count of Felony Child Abuse.

The charges stem from a fight on McBride’s bus in April 2022.

Two students got into a fight. McBride got the injured student off the bus to get medical attention, and when he returned, other students were involved in an altercation.

McBride stepped in to de-escalate the situation, but according to reports, tempers flared, and he assaulted one of the students.

He was indicted in August on one count of Felony Child Abuse.

He entered his plea today and was sentenced to five years with four suspended.

He will have to spend one year in prison.

