Former Lowndes County auxiliary deputy facing more charges

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- Lowndes County investigators have charged former auxiliary deputy Jeffery Allen Banks with four additional counts of felony embezzlement.

Investigators said the charges stem from allegations of Banks using his position as service writer with his past employer, Corey Herring Automotive, and converting cash money to his personal use.

- Advertisement -

Back in September, Banks was fired and charged with embezzlement.

A Columbus business owner reported that Banks received about $6,500 in payments from a customer, but the money was never deposited into the business account, according to investigators.

If anyone has information related to this case, they are asked to call the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Officer at (662) 328-1136 or Corey Herring Automotive at (662) 328-2114.