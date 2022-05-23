Former Macon police officer settles a federal lawsuit

MACON, Miss. (WCBI) – A former Macon police officer settles a federal lawsuit, claiming age discrimination.

In his lawsuit, Douglas Tripplett claimed he was forced to resign and the city discriminated against him because of his age.

He also said there was audio evidence of an illegal meeting between members of the board of aldermen.

The original lawsuit was filed in December 2021.

Tripplett’s attorney, Rod Hickman, says the lawsuit was settled several weeks ago.

The terms of the settlement are confidential.