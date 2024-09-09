Former Magnolia Brick employee arrested for burglary in Lee Co.

LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A former employee went back to his job to pick up more then a paycheck.

On September 3, Tupelo Police Department responded to a burglary at Magnolia Brick on 2027 McCullough Blvd.

When law enforcement arrived, officers were told that a former employee had entered the business and stolen money from the office area.

On September 5, 58-year-old James O. Norfleet was arrested and charged with burglary of a commercial building.

Norfleet is being held on a $5,000 bond.

These charges will be presented to the Lee County Grandy Jury.

