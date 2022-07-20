Former MDHS employee pleads guilty to mishandling department funds

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A former employee with the Mississippi Department of Human Services pleads guilty to mishandling Department funds.

Lashanda Feazell was charged with Embezzlement after an investigation by the MDHS Investigations Division.

Feazell was accused of using the agency’s credit card to pay her personal cellphone bill to the tune of just over $5,700 between August 2018 and January 2021.

Feazell entered a plea in Hinds County Circuit Court.

She has paid full restitution for the money she was not authorized to receive, and she will be on probation for one year.