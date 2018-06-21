Former Mississippi sheriff nominated for US Marshals Service

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) – A retired sheriff has been nominated to serve as U.S. marshal for the Southern District of Mississippi.

President Donald Trump nominated former Pike County Sheriff Mark Shepherd of McComb for the position.

If confirmed, Shepherd would lead U.S. Marshals Service activities for the district, such as federal fugitive apprehension; federal prisoner housing and transportation; and witness security program operation.

In a news release, Mississippi’s Republican senators Roger Wicker and Cindy Hyde-Smith said they will push for Shepherd’s confirmation.

