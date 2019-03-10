Former Mississippi Supreme Court Chief Justice And Governor Candidate Talks About His Campaign

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Bill Waller, Jr. is a former state Supreme Court Chief Justice and the son of former Mississippi Governor, William Waller Sr.

Now, he is running for the state’s highest seat.

Waller recently kicked off his press tour across the state and stopped by Columbus.

He’s traveling and meeting with media outlets to make the formal announcement of his decision to run for Governor.

Waller will be running on the Republican ticket.

He says education and infrastructure are at the forefront of his agenda.

“The number one issue to me is roads and bridges. We have a crisis in the state of Mississippi, on that the bond issue, or the money that was borrowed during the Special Session this summer $250 million, is simply not adequate to address our needs,” says Waller.

Lt. Governor Tate Reeves and state Representative Robert Foster are also on the GOP ticket.