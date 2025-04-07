Former Monroe County Sheriff Deputy returns to law enforcement

Deputy Eric Sloan was shot during a traffic stop and the case is still open, with county offering a reward for information leading to conviction

MONROE COUNTY, MISS. (WCBI) – Eric Sloan had been in law enforcement for twelve years when he started following a speeding motorcyclist on Highway 45 Alternate near Chapel Grove Road.

Sloan said the motorcycle driver pulled over and reached for what the deputy thought was his driver’s license.

“Within about a second or two, I was getting shot,” Deputy Sloan said.

Deputy Sloan says he was able to return fire, but the suspect sped off. Lieutenant David Mitchell was on duty that night, August 24, 2015.

“Eric gave a call out, officer had been hurt, shots fired,” Lt. Mitchell said.

Despite a rapid response from area law enforcement, the suspect was never identified, and the case is still open.

A short time after that, Deputy Sloan was part of a team serving a warrant on a suspected drug dealer. During that incident, Ricky Keeton was shot after he fired what turned out to be a pellet gun at officers.

Sloan said he left the sheriff’s office and the profession shortly after that incident. Keeton’s family sued the county.

“There were a lot of lies being told, and it was investigated by MBI and other agencies. For me and my family, it was just time,” Sloan said.

In 2022, the county’s insurance settled the lawsuit with the family; although, a Grand Jury cleared the officers involved in the raid of any wrongdoing.

In the years since Sloan left, Kevin Crook has replaced former Sheriff Cecil Cantrell.

Sloan is now taking a refresher course through the Sheriff’s Office’s part-time academy.

“If you invest your life in twelve and half years for something, there is a void there. We have helped a lot of people through the years,” Sloan said.

He is also hopeful the suspect who shot him will be caught.

The sheriff said he is sure someone knows details about what happened that August night nearly ten years ago and he is hoping they step forward to the suspect can be brought to justice.

“I have talked with our board of supervisors and the county is willing to offer a reward for any information, leading to arrest of those responsible. Eric was a good deputy, great career, unblemished until some rumors were put out on him after he was shot,” said Monroe County Sheriff Kevin Crook.

The sheriff doesn’t yet know what Sloan’s duties will be once he finishes his refresher course.

Sheriff Crook also said there should be legislation that holds people accountable when they falsify information to get insurance settlements, if it can be proven. We also want to point out that Allie is a deputy, in a part time capacity, through the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

