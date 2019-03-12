Former Montgomery County paramedic charged with fraud

JACKSON—An Arkansas resident, who worked as a former paramedic in Mississippi, turned himself in Tuesday after being indicted on one count of workers compensation fraud, announced Attorney General Jim Hood.

Denny Polk, 49, surrendered to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Department after a Montgomery County grand jury indicted him for submitting false and misleading income statements and employment information in order to receive more money than he was owed from a workers compensation claim.

If convicted, Polk faces up to three years in prison and a $5,000 fine. A charge is merely an accusation, and a defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

This case was investigated by Justin Harris and will be prosecuted by Special Assistant Attorney General Brad Oberhousen, both with the AG’s Public Integrity Division.