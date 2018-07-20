Former MS Supreme Court Justice to sue Lowndes County

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Former Mississippi Supreme Court Justice Chuck Easley sets his legal sights on Lowndes County.

In a lawsuit, the Columbus lawyer is claiming he was passed over for two public defender spots because of his age.

69-year-old Easley says one spot went to a 27-year-old woman with no trial experience.

The second position was filled by a man in his 20’s who Easley says was not as qualified for the spot.

Easley also claims he was overlooked in retaliation for an earlier age discrimination complaint.

The lawsuit seeks back wages and punitive damages.