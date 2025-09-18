Former MUW police officer charged with felony embezzlement

Lowndes County, MS (PRESS RELEASE) – A former university police officer and corrections officer is accused of theft.

48-year-old Michael Anthony Mellott has been charged with felony embezzlement.

Lowndes County Sheriff Eddie Hawkins said Mellott resigned from the Mississippi University for Women Police Department.

Afterwards, he’s accused of taking a handheld radio, a bulletproof vest, and a badge.

Mellott was a corrections officer at the Lowndes County Adult Detention Center at the time of his arrest.

He’s no longer employed at the jail.

Mellott was given a $10,000 bond.

“The trust placed in law enforcement and corrections officers is a serious responsibility, and we will always hold our employees accountable for their actions,” said Sheriff Eddie Hawkins. “This behavior is unacceptable, and our office is committed to maintaining the highest standards of integrity.”

The case remains under investigation.

